Germany likely in recession as recovery delayed, says Bundesbank

Frankfurt: The German economy was likely in recession in the first quarter of 2024 as weak consumption and anaemic industrial demand continue to push the recovery further into the future, the Bundesbank said in a regular economic report on Thursday.

Europe's biggest economy has struggled for the past year with surging energy costs and rising borrowing costs but a recent set of indicators, such as a sentiment figures from the ZEW economic research institute and fresh PMI data suggest that at least a bottom has been reached.

But the central bank's analysis did not point to any meaningful recovery either, suggesting that 2024 will be another weak year for an economy traditionally considered Europe's powerhouse.