Germany set to approve 397 million euros in Ukraine military aid, letter says

Berlin: Germany is set to approve close to 400 million euros ($445 million) in military aid to Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"In view of the continuously deteriorating military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without significantly increased material support, could be defeated in its defence campaign," the letter said.

The finance ministry, following a request by the defence ministry, is asking for the approval of the extra expenditure by the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.