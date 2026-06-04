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Germany suffers setback as Portugal, Austria among 5 nations elected to UN Security Council

The five new non-permanent UNSC members were elected by secret ballot for the two-year term beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2028.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:25 IST
World newsGermanyAustriaUNSCUnited Nations Security Councilportugal

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