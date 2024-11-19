Home
Germany's Scholz to address drones for Russia with China's Xi

Russia has established a weapons programme in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in its war against Ukraine, as per two sources from a European intelligence agency.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 00:54 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 00:54 IST
World newsChinaGermanyXi JinpingOlaf Scholz

