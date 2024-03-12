Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to overturn sex trafficking conviction

New York: A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell will on Tuesday ask a U.S. appeals court to overturn the British socialite's conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan is expected to hear oral arguments in Maxwell's appeal at 2 pm ET (23:30 IST).

Maxwell, 62, was convicted in December 2021 on five charges for having recruited and groomed four underage girls for Epstein, once her boyfriend, to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The court is not expected to rule immediately.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail, a little over a month after being arrested and also charged with sex trafficking.

His victims have since recouped hundreds of millions of dollars from his estate and from banks accused of handling transactions that financed his sexual misconduct.

The scandal has also stained or destroyed the reputations of former friends like Britain's Prince Andrew and onetime Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Maxwell is the daughter of the late British media mogul Robert Maxwell.