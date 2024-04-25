Giuliani among 18 charged in Arizona election scheme; Trump an unindicted co-conspirator

Indictment follows Georgia, federal cases

Trump, Giuliani and Meadows are co-defendants in the Georgia case, where they are charged with a racketeering conspiracy to overturn Biden's victory in that state. They have pleaded not guilty there. Trump has also pleaded not guilty in the federal election-subversion case in Washington.

Trump, a Republican, says all the cases are a political "witch hunt" to prevent him from defeating Democrat Biden in this year's presidential rematch.

Another defendant whose name is redacted is Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed, calling the Arizona indictment "another example of Democrats' weaponization of the legal system."

"Christina Bobb is a former Marine Corps officer, who served our nation and the President with distinction. The Democrat platform for 2024: if you can't beat them, try to throw them in jail," Cheung said.

Giuliani spokesperson Goodman also called the Arizona indictment an example of "the continued weaponization of our justice system," saying it "should concern every American as it does permanent, irrevocable harm to the country."

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani - one of the most effective prosecutors in American history who took down the Mafia, cleaned up the streets of New York and locked up corrupt public officials - is proud to stand up for the countless Americans who raised legitimate concerns surrounding the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election," Goodman said.

The indictment alleges the defendants pressured the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, the Arizona Legislature and then-Governor Doug Ducey to change the election results.

False electors scheme in several states

US presidents are chosen by electors from each state, who cast votes in the Electoral College, where votes are allotted based on each state's population.

In Arizona and almost all other states, the winner of the state's popular vote receives all of that state's electoral votes. To win the presidency a candidate needs 270 electoral votes - a majority of total 538.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes, and the 11 defendants named in the indictment would correspond to those people who purported to be electors for Trump.

Arizona is one of seven states where Biden won but Trump allies sought to award the electoral votes to Trump. Many of the races were close. Arizona was decided by little more than 10,000 votes or 0.3 per cent of the ballots cast.

The charges include fraud, forgery and conspiracy, three classes of felony that with a conviction could have sentences ranging from 6 months to more than 12 years in prison.