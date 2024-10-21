Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Gives us what you stole from us,' Australian senator yells at King Charles during royal visit

Indigenous independent Senator Lidia Thorpe was escorted out of a parliamentary reception for the royal couple after shouting that British colonisers have taken Indigenous land and bones.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 08:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 08:44 IST
World newsAustraliaBritainKing Charles

Follow us on :

Follow Us