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Global fire outbreaks hit record high as 'unprecedented' heat extremes loom, scientists say

The researchers said temperature records could be broken this year, causing widespread drought as well ​as fires.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 05:45 IST
World newsFireHeat

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