Global scientists convene in Kathmandu for IPBES nexus assessment

Reflecting on the importance of the meeting for the region, Sunita Chaudhary, Ecosystem Services Specialist at ICIMOD and lead author for the assessment, noted: 'It is high time that global leaders and scientists recognise and act for mountains and mountain communities.' Nakul Chettri, Senior Biodiversity Specialist at ICIMOD, said, 'Global science-policy processes such as IPBES and IPCC could be instrumental to highlight the fate of mountains that cover close to one quarter of Earth's land surface.' Previous IPBES assessments have highlighted critical global challenges and priority actions, informing, and shaping conservation planning and priority setting across the world.