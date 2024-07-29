Gold, not dollar, is the best Trump trade, survey Shows

History is on their side. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar slid more than 10 per cent while the spot price of gold rallied over 50 per cent during Trump’s four years in office.

Trump’s platform of tax cuts, tariffs and weaker regulation are viewed as inflationary on Wall Street and could even force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates again. A red wave in November that ushers in Republican control of Congress, granting Trump greater leeway in enacting sweeping economic policies, could further ignite the precious metal as prices hover near all-time highs.

“Gold sits in a prime position to rally,” according to Gregory Shearer, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Geopolitical tensions, the growing US deficit, reserve bank diversification and inflation hedging have all driven bullion prices higher, “these factors likely endure regardless of the election outcome but could be further magnified under a Trump 2.0 or ‘red wave’ scenario,” he wrote July 24.

A number of respondents to the MLIV Pulse survey seemed to agree: “All I can see are severe disruptions to markets and trade, and rapid increases” in the US national debt, one said.

Bullion’s gains during the Trump presidency were in part fueled by investors seeking safety as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the federal funds rate fell to near zero. Gold — which pays no interest — reached what was back then a record high in August 2020 amid global lockdown jitters.

It wasn’t even the biggest surge under a president we’ve seen in the past fifty years — returns under George W Bush and Jimmy Carter were far greater.