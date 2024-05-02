Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala's murder, not dead, says US police: Report

Gangster Goldy Brar, who was earlier reported to have been killed in a shooting in California, is alive, IANS reported.

Lieutenant William J Dooley of Fresno police told the publication "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true."

"We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy," he added.

Some Indian media outlets had yesterday reported that Brar, the Indo-Canadian involved in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, had been shot dead in the US.