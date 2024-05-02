Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala's murder, not dead, says US police: Report

Gangster Goldy Brar, who was earlier reported to have been killed in a shooting in California, is alive, IANS reported.
Lieutenant William J Dooley of Fresno police told the publication "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true."
"We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy," he added.
Some Indian media outlets had yesterday reported that Brar, the Indo-Canadian involved in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, had been shot dead in the US.
Brar was born in Punjab in 1994 to a family with history in law enforcement. India declared him a terrorist after Moosewala's murder in 2022. The Home Ministry believes Brar to be linked to the Babbar Khalsa terrorist organisation, which is operational in Canada.
He first went to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and then permanently moved there in 2021. In Canada, Brar took over the operations of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who remains jailed in India, These included contract killings and extortion rackets back home, among other operations.
Interpol, in 2022, issued a notice against Brar after which he reportedly moved to the US.
Goldy's cousin Gurlal Brar was killed last year outside a Chandigarh nightclub by unknown assailants. Bishnoi's gang later claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was revenge for the death of Gurlal Pahalwan, the Youth Congress leader.
