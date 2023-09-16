Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorced wife in secrecy after her alleged affair with Elon Musk: Report

Shanahan and Brin agreed to divide legal and physical custody of their now 4-year-old daughter as part of the terms of their divorce. In accordance with a provision in their prenuptial agreement, matters such as spousal support, legal fees and the partition of their assets were resolved in private arbitration, according to court records accessed by the publication.

According to the divorce documents, the couple also agreed to "non-guideline" child support, albeit the exact amount being kept secret.

People with knowledge of the situation had told the Wall Street Journal that allegations of an affair between Shanahan and Musk, who was longtime friends with Brin, were what ultimately led to the divorce. Musk also described a moment when Tesla was having trouble in its early years but Larry Page and Brin, the other co-founder of Google, still chose to invest in the business.

Musk and Shanahan had both denied the affair earlier, with the Tesla chief saying on X on July 24, 2022, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."