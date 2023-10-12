GOP nominates Steve Scalise for speaker but postpones full vote

Rep Steve Scalise of Louisiana narrowly scraped together enough Republican support Wednesday to become his party’s choice to lead the House, but deep divisions in the GOP ranks threatened to complicate his election as speaker.
Mere minutes after a slim majority of Republicans voted in a closed-door party meeting to select him as the party’s candidate, Scalise’s fate was thrown into doubt. Several Republican lawmakers announced they would not back him on the House floor without concessions, complaining of a rushed process to choose a new speaker and voicing skepticism that he could unite their fractious conference.
Republicans delayed an election of the full House that had been planned for midafternoon while the party regrouped, and adjourned Wednesday evening with no resolution. They scheduled another meeting of the House for noon Thursday, but there was no sign that the GOP was any closer to an agreement that would allow them to elect a speaker at that point.
A week and a day after the abrupt and historic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, at the hands of a small right-wing bloc, Republicans voted behind closed doors, 113-99, to name Scalise, their second-ranking leader, as his successor. Scalise turned back a challenge by Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chair of the Judiciary Committee and a favorite of the hard right who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
But he still had to win a majority on the House floor, where chaos reigned the last time Republicans tried to elect a speaker, and it was clear that Scalise did not yet have enough votes.
Scalise toiled Wednesday evening to try to win over his detractors, meeting one-on-one with several, but he appeared to be losing votes, rather than gaining them.
After his loss, Jordan met with Scalise privately and offered to nominate him on the House floor, according to a spokesperson, but he made no public endorsement, and his supporters did not appear to be swayed.
“He came out with 110 votes; he needs 217,” Rep Mike Turner, R-Ohio, chair of the Intelligence Committee, said on CNN.