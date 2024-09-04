Greek woman starts 2 wildfires to flirt with firefighters: Report

An unnamed woman (44) from Tripoli, Greece has been arrested for intentionally starting two wildfires in Kerasitsa.

According to a report by News18, the woman started the two wildfires on August 24 and 25 and was arrested on August 26 by the Tripoli Police Department.

It was discovered that the woman reportedly did the mishap as she used to enjoy watching firefighters who would work on dozing the fire and would also flirt with the men.

The woman has been sentenced to 36 months' imprisonment with a fine of approximately Rs 92,808 (€100).