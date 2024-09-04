Greek woman starts 2 wildfires to flirt with firefighters: Report

An unnamed woman (44) from Tripoli, Greece has been arrested for intentionally starting two wildfires in Kerasitsa.
According to a report by News18, the woman started the two wildfires on August 24 and 25 and was arrested on August 26 by the Tripoli Police Department.
It was discovered that the woman reportedly did the mishap as she used to enjoy watching firefighters who would work on dozing the fire and would also flirt with the men.
The woman has been sentenced to 36 months' imprisonment with a fine of approximately Rs 92,808 (€100).
Daily Mail in a post on Instagram posted a video of the incident along with a caption which read, "A 44-year-old woman in Greece has reportedly started two wildfires because she 'enjoyed watching firefighters and flirting with them'. The unnamed woman received a 'three-year suspended prison sentence'."
According to a report by Hindustan Times, issuing a statement about the woman's arrest, the fire department said, "A Greek citizen is responsible for causing two fires on farmland, intentionally and repeatedly (on August 24th and 25th), in the area of Kerasitsa, in the Municipality of Tripoli in Arcadia."
According to the statement, the woman enjoyed watching firefighters and would use the opportunity to flirt with them.
Reportedly the woman was seen at both the locations of the wildfires raising suspicion, leading to an investigation.
The Instagram video of the incident has garnered over 5600 likes and people have expressed their anger in their replies to it.
