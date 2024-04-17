'Green Islam': What can it achieve in the world's largest Muslim country

While other Muslim nations also have strains of this "Green Islam" movement, Indonesia could be a guide for the rest of the world if it can transform itself. The world's biggest exporter of coal, it is one of the top global emitters of greenhouse gases. Thousands of hectares of its rainforests have been cleared to produce palm oil or dig for minerals. Wildfires and flooding have become more intense, byproducts of the extreme weather propelled by higher temperatures.