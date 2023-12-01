Gunfire breaks out in Guinea-Bissau capital overnight, continues through morning

Gunshots were fired overnight in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau and continued into Friday morning, Reuters reporters said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

One reporter said gunshots were first heard after midnight in the neighbourhood of Antula, on the outskirts of the capital, where an army general lives.

Military vehicles were on the streets on Friday morning as residents commuted to work and school. Gunshots could still be heard but were less frequent than during the night.

Another reporter heard gunshots not far from the presidential palace.