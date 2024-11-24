Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured, shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan over, security source says

<p>Cairo: A gunman was shot dead and three policemen were injured after a shooting incident near the Israeli embassy in Jordan ended, a security source told <em>Reuters</em> on Sunday.</p><p>Jordanian police had cordoned off an area in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman after gunshots were heard, witnesses said on Sunday.</p><p>Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabiah neighborhood, where the embassy is located, after sporadic gunfire was heard.</p><p>Police called on residents to stay in their homes as security personnel conducted a search for the culprits, a security source said.</p><p>The area near the heavily policed embassy is a flashpoint for frequent demonstrations against Israel. </p>