Gunman who attacked Trump was spotted more than an hour before shooting, FBI says

Crooks was seen carrying a backpack around 5:56 p.m., less than 20 minutes before the shooting took place, and at 6:08 p.m. he was caught on a police dashboard camera walking on the roof from where he ultimately fired the shots, Rojek said.

Although the FBI is not the agency responsible for investigating any lapses in Trump's security, FBI personnel are putting together a timeline of events, he said.

FBI officials said they had yet to identify a motive for Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman, who was shot dead by a Secret Service agent after opening fire.

But they said he had conducted online searches on prior mass shooting events, on improvised explosive devices and on the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister in May.

Trump, who has been highly critical of the FBI, has agreed to sit for a standard victim's interview, which "will be consistent with any victim interview we do," Rojek said. "We want to get his perspective."

Rojek confirmed Trump was struck by a bullet, whether "whole or fragmented into smaller pieces."