Gunman wounds nationalist former parliamentarian in Ukraine's Lviv

A gunman on Friday shot and seriously wounded a nationalist former member of Ukraine's parliament known for vociferous campaigns to defend the Ukrainian language.

Police launched a wide search for the man alleged to have shot Iryna Farion, 60, on a street in the western city of Lviv.

"The attack on Iryna Farion has been classified as an attempted murder," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. "The victim is in critical condition and doctors are fighting to save her life."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was receiving regular reports on efforts to capture the gunman. He said any act of violence was to be condemned.

Farion, a linguist, became a member of the nationalist Svoboda (Freedom) party in 2005 and was elected to parliament in 2012, but failed in subsequent attempts to win a seat. She has also served on Lviv regional council.

She gained notoriety for frequent campaigns to promote the Ukrainian language and discredit public officials who spoke Russian.