Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gunmen attack Pakistan passenger vehicles, killing at least 38 people

Among the fatalities in the attack, which occurred in the Kurram tribal district, were a woman and a child.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 12:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 12:28 IST
World newsPakistandead

Follow us on :

Follow Us