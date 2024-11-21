Gunmen attack Pakistan passenger vehicles, killing at least 38 people

<p>Peshawar: Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in a tribal area in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 38 people and wounding 29, the chief secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, said.</p><p>Among the fatalities in the attack, which occurred in the Kurram tribal district, were a woman and a child, Chaudhry said, adding: “It’s a major tragedy and death toll is likely to rise."</p><p>Tensions have existed for decades between armed Shia and Sunni Muslims over a land dispute in the tribal area that borders Afghanistan.</p>.Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after bail in alleged corruption case.<p>No group claimed responsibility for the incident.</p><p>"There were two convoys of passenger vehicles, one carrying passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar and another from Parachinar to Peshawar, when armed men opened fire on them,” a local resident of Parachinar, Ziarat Hussain told Reuters by telephone, adding that his relatives were travelling from Peshawar in the convoy.</p><p>President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack on passenger vehicles.</p>