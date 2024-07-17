Guns are woven into the life of shooter's hometown

Guns and hunting are deeply woven into the culture of smaller boroughs and rural areas of Pennsylvania where he grew up, just as they are across much of a country with an estimated 400 million firearms. The gunman's high school, in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, has had a rifle team since the 1950s, and it is not uncommon for students to skip a day of school during white-tailed deer season or come to class dressed in camouflage.