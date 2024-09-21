Hack of Hezbollah devices exposes dark corners of Asia supply chains

Tokyo/Shanghai/Taipei: The lethal hack of Hezbollah's Asian-branded pagers and walkie-talkies has sparked an intense search for the devices' path, revealing a murky market for older technologies where buyers may have few assurances about what they are getting.

While supply chains and distribution channels for higher-margin and newer products are tightly managed, that is not the case for older electronics from Asia where counterfeiting, surplus inventories and complex contract manufacturing deals can sometimes make it impossible to identify the source of a product, analysts and consultants say.

The response from the companies at the centre of the booby-trapped gadgets that killed 37 people and wounded about 3,000 in Lebanon this week has underlined difficulties in discerning how and when they were weaponised.

Taiwan-based Gold Apollo put the blame on a Europe-based licensee of its pager, sparking investigations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Norway and Romania into the origins of the deadly device.

Japan's Icom initially said it could not tell if the walkie-talkies bearing its name were real, in a market awash with fake products. It issued a statement on Friday saying it was highly unlikely that the exploded products were theirs.

Icom cited Lebanese telecoms minister Johnny Corm as saying the devices were not imported through a distributor and that counterfeit products of the same model number were being imported from other countries.

Physical examination of the devices that exploded would be needed to conclude they were not Icom products, but in light of multiple pieces of information that have been revealed, chances are "extremely low" that they were Icom's, the Japanese maker said.

"If the supply chain was compromised to put explosives inside ... it's incredible engineering to do that. But the actual supply chain compromise is not that hard. Probably the easiest part was the supply chain compromise," said David Fincher, a China-based technologist and consultant.

He said counterfeit products are prevalent, especially in big manufacturing centres like China where fake components can be easily produced, adding that it isn't a big leap to go from fake components to supply chain compromise.

"As the technologist I am, I can tell you getting a little explosive in a radio is not that hard."

Hezbollah acquired the devices around five months ago, according to a security source, who added that the armed group thought it was buying the pagers from Gold Apollo.

The hand-held radios, which the source said were purchased around the same time as the pagers, had labels bearing the name of Osaka-based Icom and the phrase "Made in Japan", images of one exploded device showed.

Both companies have ruled out the possibility that any of the deadly components were made in factories in either of their home locations.

Taiwan's Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei has also said the components used in the pagers that detonated in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan.

A preliminary investigation by Lebanese authorities into the devices found that the explosives were implanted before they arrived in the country, according to a letter to the UN Security Council by Lebanon's mission to the United Nations.