'Hacked NASA again': Space agency thanks 'white hat' techie who breached system loopholes for 2nd time

A 'white hat' hacker breached NASA's systems for the second time and got a 'thank you' letter from the US space agency in return. The hacker, who preferred to remain anonymous, had discovered new loopholes that they then flagged to NASA so they could patch the security vulnerabilities.

NASA in a gesture of appreciation sent an official letter of appreciation, signed by Mark Witt, NASA's Chief Information Officer. The letter acknowledged that the hacker was helping protect the agency's systems.

The hacker, subsequently, posted on X about their ethical hacking attempt and proudly displayed NASA's letter in the tweet as proof.

The post stated, "I Hacked @NASA (again) and reported some vulnerabilities to them. Just today, I received this appreciation letter from them after they patched the loopholes!"