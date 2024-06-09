Haiti's interim PM stable after hospitalisation for 'slight illness'

Port-Au-Prince: Haiti's new interim prime minister, Garry Conille, is in stable condition after being hospitalised for an unspecified illness on Saturday afternoon, his office said.

Conille, 58, who took office just over a week ago, was rushed to hospital after suffering breathing problems, local media reported earlier. His office did not provide details on the cause of his hospitalisation.

"Following a week of intense activities, the Prime Minister ... had a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday June 8, 2024, and went to the hospital for treatment," his office said in a statement.

"His situation is stable for the moment," it added.