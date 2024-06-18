Haj pilgrims wilt under searing temperatures in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh/Mina: Throngs of visitors struggled during the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage amid scorching heat as high as 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.2 Fahrenheit) in the shade at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi state TV said, with the heat claiming lives.

Thirty-five Tunisian citizens have died during the haj, which began on Friday, Tunisian state news agency Agence Tunis-Afrique-Presse said on Tuesday.

Many of those deaths were due to extreme heat, family members said on social media, as other families continued to search for missing relatives in Saudi hospitals.

The Jordanian foreign ministry said it had issued 41 burial permits for Jordanians on Tuesday. It said it was seeking burial permits for citizens who had died of heat stroke but did not state the number of these.

Earlier, the ministry said at least six Jordanian citizens died of heat stroke during the haj.

Eleven Iranians have died and 24 were hospitalized during the pilgrimage, Iranian state news outlet IRINN said on Tuesday without giving the cause of the fatalities.

Three Senegalese citizens also died during haj, Agence de Presse Sénégalaise, said on Monday.