Haley's dilemma: How to diminish Trump without alienating republican voters

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and Trump's first ambassador to the United Nations, continued her recent, more aggressive criticism of the overwhelming front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

She has taken the opportunity in the weeks since her disappointing losses in Iowa and New Hampshire to pair his age with President Joe Biden's, telling Republican primary voters that both men face cognitive and physical deficits.

She also went directly after Trump's "rants", saying that a "distracted" president is exactly what foreign adversaries want to see.