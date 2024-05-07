Hamas agrees to a cease-fire plan; Israel says it doesn’t meet terms

Haniyeh said he had told the Qatari prime minister and the chief of Egypt’s intelligence services that Hamas had accepted “their proposal.” There was no immediate comment from Qatar or Egypt.

Hamas negotiators had left Cairo on Sunday after talks hit an impasse and they failed to reach an agreement with mediators on Israel’s most recent offer in talks.

The main stumbling block in the indirect negotiations, which are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt, has been the length of the cease-fire.

Hamas has demanded a permanent cease-fire, which would in effect end the seven-month war, while Israel wants a temporary halt in fighting that would allow for the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.