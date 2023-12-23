Hamas and Palestinian Authority split on UN Gaza resolution

But Hamas, the militants who run Gaza, called the resolution an "insufficient step" for meeting the impoverished enclave's needs.

"During the past five days, the US administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence, and to issue it in this weak formula... It defies the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly in stopping Israel's aggression against our defenseless Palestinian people," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the U.S. abstained to allow the 15-member UN Security Council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.