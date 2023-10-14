Hamas' attacks most murderous assault on Jews since Holocaust: US Congressmen

"I should also say that many of us have been just so struck by the immediate and heartfelt comments made by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi just within hours I believe of the attacks last Saturday, October 7th. I've got his tweet in front of me here. 'We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour, deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.' I think just a few days later, he tweeted again his solidarity with Israel, Israel's right to defend itself," Isaacson said.