Hamas chief killed: Russia calls it 'unacceptable political murder', Turkey slams Netanyahu government

Russia, which has relationships with Arab countries, Iran and Hamas as well as with Israel, has frequently condemned violence in the region and accused the United States of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state.

Turkey condemned on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Iranian capital, saying the attack aimed to spread the war in Gaza on a regional level.

"It has been revealed once again that the government of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has no intention of achieving peace," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.