Hamas, Fatah leaders to hold Palestinian unity talks in Cairo

The meeting will be the first in months since the two groups held talks in the Chinese capital in July, agreeing on steps to form a unity government. Similar rounds in the past have so far failed to make progress.

The issue of the post-war Gaza administration is one of the thorniest issues facing the Palestinians, and both factions have said it was an internal affair, rejecting any Israeli conditions.

Israel vowed it would not accept any role for Hamas in post-war Gaza. It says it doesn't trust the Abbas-led Palestinian Authority to do the job either.