Hamas is withdrawing from Gaza cease-fire talks: Report

Hamas is pulling out of cease-fire talks, a senior official told AFP, a day after an Israeli air strike on Gaza aimed at killing two top Hamas officials left at least 90 people dead and 300 injured.

Political leader Ismail Haniyeh told international mediators Qatar and Egypt that Hamas would halt negotiations due to Israel’s “lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians,” according to AFP.

Separately, a Hamas official told the news service that military chief Mohammed Deif, a target of Saturday’s strike in the Khan Younis area of the central Gaza Strip, was alive. “Commander Mohammed Deif is well and directly overseeing” the operations of the Hamas military wing, said the official, who wasn’t identified.