'Hamas leader Sinwar's death will not halt Axis of Resistance,' says Iran's supreme leader Khamenei

<p>Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Saturday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas would live on.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conlfict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-3236304">Track latest updates on West Asia conflict here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conlfict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-3236304"> </a></p>.Trump says Sinwar death makes peace easier, plans to speak to Netanyahu.<p>"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement. "Hamas is alive and will remain alive."</p>