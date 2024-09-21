Hamas mourns killing of top Hezbollah commander, says it is 'folly' Israel will pay price for

Cairo: The Palestinian militant group Hamas mourned on Saturday Hezbollah's top commander, Ibrahim Aqil, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, describing it as a "crime" and "folly" that Israel will pay the price for.
Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group confirmed in the early hours of Saturday that its top military commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed, calling him "one of its top leaders", without providing further details on his killing.
Published 20 September 2024, 23:28 IST