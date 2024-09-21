Home
Hamas mourns killing of top Hezbollah commander, says it is 'folly' Israel will pay price for

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group confirmed in the early hours of Saturday that its top military commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed, calling him 'one of its top leaders', without providing further details on his killing.
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 23:28 IST

Cairo: The Palestinian militant group Hamas mourned on Saturday Hezbollah's top commander, Ibrahim Aqil, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, describing it as a "crime" and "folly" that Israel will pay the price for.

