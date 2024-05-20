Hamas mourns Raisi, says he supported the group against Israel

Cairo: The Palestinian rebel group Hamas mourned on Monday the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who it said had supported the Palestinian people during the current war with Israel.

Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter, which was carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, was found early on Monday after an overnight search in a blizzard.