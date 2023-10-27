Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freed

The Palestinian Hamas group that controls Gaza cannot release hostages seized during its attack on Israel until a ceasefire is agreed, the Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying.

It quoted Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all of those who had been taken from Israel to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

"They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them," Hamid said.