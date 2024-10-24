Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hamas wants Russia to push Palestinian president towards unity govt for post-war Gaza

'We discussed issues related to Palestinian national unity and the creation of a government that should govern the Gaza Strip after the war,' Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas politburo member said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:12 IST
World newsRussiaPalestineHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us