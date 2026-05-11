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Hantavirus, Covid, norovirus, legionnaires’: Why are cruise ships so prone to disease outbreaks?

Ventilation also plays a crucial role. Cruise ships are not closed boxes, but they do rely heavily on indoor spaces where people spend long periods together.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:03 IST
World newsCovidhantavirus

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