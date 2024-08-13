'Happy to host Kamala Harris', says Elon Musk after Donald Trump interview

Tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday said in a post on social media platform 'X' that he was 'happy to host' Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a conversation on 'X spaces'.
The tech billionaire had an interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier today.
In Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X on Monday, which was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties, he said, “She (Kamala) is a radical left lunatic," alleging that “she wants to be more Trump than Trump”.
Launching a scathing attack on the current US Vice President, Trump labelled Harris as a “third-rate phoney candidate.” He further reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup.
Agreeing with Trump, host Musk said, "Her behaviour is far left.”
Trump and Harris will be at loggerheads with each other in the US presidential elections later this year.
-With PTI inputs
Published 13 August 2024, 06:25 IST