Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Happy to host Kamala Harris', says Elon Musk after Donald Trump interview

The tech billionaire had an interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier today.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 06:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday said in a post on social media platform 'X' that he was 'happy to host' Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a conversation on 'X spaces'.

The tech billionaire had an interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier today.

In Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X on Monday, which was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties, he said, “She (Kamala) is a radical left lunatic," alleging that “she wants to be more Trump than Trump”.

Launching a scathing attack on the current US Vice President, Trump labelled Harris as a “third-rate phoney candidate.” He further reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup.

Agreeing with Trump, host Musk said, "Her behaviour is far left.”

Trump and Harris will be at loggerheads with each other in the US presidential elections later this year.

-With PTI inputs

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 August 2024, 06:25 IST
Elon MuskDonald TrumpKamala HarrisTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT