'Happy to host Kamala Harris', says Elon Musk after Donald Trump interview

Launching a scathing attack on the current US Vice President, Trump labelled Harris as a “third-rate phoney candidate.” He further reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup.

Agreeing with Trump, host Musk said, "Her behaviour is far left.”



Trump and Harris will be at loggerheads with each other in the US presidential elections later this year.

-With PTI inputs