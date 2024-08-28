Harris and Walz point their campaign bus to rural Georgia

The Georgia bus tour is similar to a campaign trip that Harris and Walz took to a conservative-leaning county outside Pittsburgh this month. Like south Georgia, Democrats in western Pennsylvania have also said their voters were being unwisely ignored by presidential campaigns. On their tour, Harris and Walz made sure to highlight the diversity of the area, engaging with residents in Aliquippa, a former steel town that has a large Black population, where they spent time with a high school football team alongside former Pittsburgh Steelers star Jerome Bettis. (Walz is a former high school football coach, which might also play well in Georgia.)