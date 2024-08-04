Harris to interview VP contenders in final test of chemistry

The in-person meeting, described as a “chemistry test,” is a final step in the search, but one that Harris is expected to put considerable stock in. Aides and associates have said that she often prioritizes personal rapport with her staff and advisers.

Harris is also searching for a running mate who will help her win. Among the finalists are two popular state leaders from battleground states, Kelly and Shapiro, and several politicians with a record of appealing to moderates and voters in Republican areas. Harris, a California Democrat, has scant experience winning over Republicans.

The assets and liabilities of the three candidates on her schedule on Sunday vary. Kelly is a swing-state senator with an impressive resume and moderate positions on immigration that might help neutralize a problematic issue for Democrats. Shapiro is broadly popular in Pennsylvania, arguably a must-win state. But he has faced criticism from the left, especially from pro-Palestinian activists, over his support for Israel and his handling of college protests over the war in the Gaza Strip.

Walz is a fairly new face, even to most Democrats, but he has recently become a favorite among progressives who relish his folksy takedowns of former President Donald Trump on cable news. Minnesota, however, is unlikely to be critical to Harris’ path to the White House.

Harris’ search has been unusually accelerated. It began in earnest just two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him. The vetting — a deep investigation of the candidates’ personal, financial and political lives — was completed by Covington & Burling, a Washington law firm, on Thursday.

Finalists for the job were briefed by Harris campaign advisers about whatever information was found — or not found — by the firm, according to a person close to one of the finalists. They will be told either Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked.

The Harris campaign has said it will announce its choice before she and her new running mate start a cross-country tour with a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.