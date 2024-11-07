Harris, Trump agree on importance of unifying country as they speak over phone

During the call earlier in the day, Harris congratulated Trump on his historic victory.

In a stunning victory, Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college votes. He bagged 292 electoral college votes as opposed to 224 for Harris.

Trump won the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Results of two battleground states of Nevada and Arizona are still awaited, where he is leading.

Harris is scheduled to address the nation later on Wednesday afternoon.