‘Has my name written all over it…': Matthew Perry wrote about how ketamine made him feel in his memoir

According to the autopsy report that came out on Friday, actor Matthew Perry died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine’, a sedative often used to treat depression and anxiety, with drowning and heart disease found to be contributing factors.

Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published in November 2022 talks about his decades-long struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol, and his life recuperating at rehabilitation centres. In the book, he had also admitted to having recurrent thoughts about ending his life.

Terming ketamine ‘a very popular street drug in the 1980s’, he elaborated his experience using it. “I was also doing ketamine infusions every day. There is a synthetic form of it now, and it’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression. Has my name written all over it—they might as well have called it “Matty.”