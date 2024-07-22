Have to start all over again: Trump slams Biden for ending reelection bid

In a post on social media platform "Truth Social", Trump said, "So we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again."

"Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the fake news media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?" he said.

"Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I'll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!” the former US president said.

Trump said his debate with Biden, whom he described as the "worst" president in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on ABC, sometime in September.

"Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!” Trump said.

In another post, Trump (78) said, "Does anybody really believe that Crooked Joe had Covid? No, he wanted to get out ever since June 27, the night of the debate where he was completely obliterated."

"That was the big moment in Joe Biden's demise. That was the point in time when Joe was revealed for what he is, an incompetent man who should never have been President. Joe Biden is not fit to serve - He is destroying our Country!" he said.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on July 17 which led to halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election when he was facing increasing pressure about his health and concerns about his viability as a candidate. He returned to his home in Delaware and isolated himself.

It's unclear where and when the president contracted Covid-19. But the sudden diagnosis has placed him behind closed doors.