world

Helicopter crashes on Madrid ring road, three injured

Two people were in the helicopter, one was able to exit on foot, while the other was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 10:44 IST

Madrid: A helicopter crashed on a Madrid motorway ring road on Friday morning, hitting a car and leaving three people injured, the city's emergency services said.

Two people were in the helicopter, one was able to exit on foot, while the other was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters, an emergency service spokesperson told Reuters.

Both were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the car hit by the helicopter, emergency services said.

One of the crash survivors had a light head injury, another seems to have a broken femur and the third suffered light injuries, the spokesperson said.

El Mundo newspaper showed pictures of yellow wreckage near the pillar of a motorway bridge.

