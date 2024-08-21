Home
Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on May 20, 2024.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 14:59 IST

Dubai: The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions and the aircraft's inability to handle the weight it was carrying, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source informed of the final investigation results.

Published 21 August 2024, 14:59 IST
