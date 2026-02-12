<p>The city of Seattle has reached a $29 million (roughly over Rs 260 crore) settlement with the family of a 23-year-old graduate student from India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indias-mission-in-seattle-raises-jaahnavi-kandula-case-with-authorities-monitoring-progress-2908563">Jaahnavi Kandula</a>, who was struck by a speeding police officer as she crossed a street in 2023.</p><p>Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 km/h) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.</p><p>"Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family," AP quoted City Attorney Erika Evans as saying on Wednesday. "Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community."</p><p>Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 km/h) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.</p><p>Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.</p>