Herbert Gold, postwar novelist of love and marriage, dies at 99

Gold's lively, if rueful, sense of the human comedy could be offset in his fiction by an undercurrent of sorrow and bitterness. In an essay, "Death in Miami Beach," included in the 1962 collection "The Age of Happy Problems," he wrote, "The mask of existence fits harshly on your skin, but it is in fact your only skin; and when harshly your skin is peeled off -- beneath it you are naked and your naked isolation is no joy to you."