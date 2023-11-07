Here's who qualified for the third Republican presidential debate

Each qualifying candidate had two polling paths to a debate podium: The candidates had to either poll at 4 per cent or more in two national polls or at 4 per cent in one national poll and at 4 per cent in two state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina -- which hold contests early in the cycle. Each poll needed to survey at least 800 likely Republican voters and meet certain standards meant to reduce bias to qualify, according to the RNC.