Hezbollah leader's death is 'measure of justice' for his victims, Biden says

Rehoboth beach, Delaware: US President Joe Biden on Saturday called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah "a measure of justice" for his many victims and said Washington fully supported Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to further enhance the defense posture of US military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.

Ultimately, Biden said, the US aimed to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means.

Israel on Thursday rejected global calls for a ceasefire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, defying Washington and pressing ahead with strikes that have killed hundreds in Lebanon and heightened fears of an all-out regional war.

Biden underscored his full-throated support for Israel's strike on Nasrallah, which occurred while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and Biden and others were trying to broker a ceasefire deal.

"Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," Biden said.